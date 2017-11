Mr. Abdoulie Cham, retired Financial Controller at the Central Bank of The Gambia, yesterday told the Janneh Commission… Read more »

The news of Mam Kumba's high level performance was a source of great pride to her family and friends. It was further revealed that Mam Kumba did her research paper on Public Sector Innovation in The Gambia.

Mam Kumba Touray, a Gambian student at Alexander College, University of West England has made a name for herself in the British academic system after having graduated - Masters of Science (MSc) in Business Management with distinction, reports from her university confirms.

