Gambia: Rotary Club of Banjul Inducts Seven Members

At least seven people were recently inducted into the Rotary Club of Banjul as fully fledged Rotarians commencing last Saturday.

The induction was attended by various Rotarians representatives from the rotary clubs in The Gambia including the Assistant District Governor Minyang Jobe and the past assistant District Governor.

The seven people were Yomi- Jaye sinmis, Isatou M. Bah, Rohie Kargbo, Bintou Sumbundu, Lucky Agbokhaebw, Mohamed Apesin and Nawara Jallow.

Speaking at a colorful ceremony held at the Coco Ocean over the weekend, the president of Rotary Club of Banjul, Aba Moshood Abolade, said the event was special in the history of the Rotary Club of Banjul since he assumed office.

He explained that the seven people are now fully fledged Rotarians after meeting all the criteria to become Rotarian, adding that it was part of their priority to induct more members to join so as to raise the membership of the club.

He expressed delight and appreciation at welcoming the new members to the Rotary Club of Banjul and advised them to become goodwill ambassadors of Rotary worldwide.

According to him, Rotary is all about giving support to humanity, and plough back to their community by helping the less privileged and linking more development partners to help vulnerable people in society.

At the end of the event, the inducted Rotarians were also provided with the constitution of the Rotary club of Banjul and the Bye-laws as well as banner of the Rotary Club of Banjul.