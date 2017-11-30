Gambia: Lotto Gaming Supports Goitre Patient for Overseas Treatment

Lotto Gaming Gambia Ltd on 28 November 2017, presented cash to the mother of a 19-year-old girl, who is suffering from Goitre disease and needs urgent overseas treatment.

The support was part of Lotto Gaming's corporate social responsibility to plough back to the community in which they operate.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Lotto Gaming, Alagie Ngum, the support was in response to a request made by one Jainaba Ceesay, seeking for assistance to help take her daughter for overseas treatment.

According to the medical report, Haddy Boye is suffering from goitre, and she has gone through several tests and the results indicate that the disease has led to acute fever, blurred vision and loss of weight and gradual protruding of the eyes.

It was also stated that her Hoemoglobin level is 11, 5g.dl and her white blood cells have reduced to 5-8mm3.

According to the mother, her daughter has been sick since 2015 causing her to drop out of school.

The said Haddy was in Masroor Senior Secondary School and when the disease attacked her, thus she could not continue with her education, the mother stated.

The mother, Jainaba Ceesay, also disclosed that they have visited almost all the major health hospitals within the Greater Banjul Area and could not find the right treatment to her sickness.

She also indicated that they visited the ASB workers, and Samaritan organization medical center, who advised them to go for overseas treatment in either Dakar or Accra as the disease could not be treated in The Gambia.

She further thanked the management of Lotto Gaming for responding positively to her request, saying that the money would be used for its intended purpose as her daughter have been suffering since 2015.

She prayed for the long life of Lotto Gaming and for the continuous support to humanity.

In presenting the money to the patient's mother, the senior marketing manager at Lotto Gaming Gambia limited, Kendaka Ceesay, said the company was very delighted to support a situation of that nature.

She said LGG is not only out to make profit but to contribute their quota to national development.

She also indicated that LGG has been into many areas ranging from education, health and supporting needy people.