Ghana: Bono East Takes Turn At Commission of Inquiry On New Regions

press release

Madam Ruth Debrah, an opinion leader of Bono East who resides in the Techiman South Municipality, has bemoaned the rush of its youth to Accra in search for jobs.

Madam Debrah said Brong Ahafo was very big thus getting a regional status for Bono East would create jobs and restrain the youth from travelling to the Capital in search of greener pastures.

She was speaking when the chiefs and leaders calling for the creation of a Bono East Region took their turn at the Commission of Inquiry on the Creation of New Regions at Castle, Osu, Tuesday.

According to Madam Debrah, the vast size of Brong Ahafo made their call for a separate Region very important since it was very difficult to evenly distribute resources for the benefit of all, adding that "We sit back and watch others enjoy what we all need to enjoy but never get to enjoy any kind of major development thus leading to a feeling of dejection among the people especially the youth".

She expressed excitement at the work of the Commission saying "it has given us hope because with a Regional Capital, jobs would be created and opportunities would abound for the youth to help make life better and prevent the massive migration of the youth to the capital".

The Commissioner, Justice S.A. Brobbey, welcoming the petitioners demanding the creation of Bono East Region, informed the sitting that the exercise being undertaken was constitutional and urged the speakers to clearly argue out their cases and provide information to help the Commission to be in the position to make the appropriate recommendations to government on their demands.

Mr Justice Brobbey assured them that the hearing was being held in camera so to create the congenial atmosphere by avoiding the camera, media and the open public so they would not be deterred by their presence in bringing out their issues clearly to help the Commission undertake its work.

The Minister for Regional Re-organization and Development, Hon. Dan Botwe, assured the petitioners that even though his Ministry would not be part of the Commission's work, the Ministry was available to provide logistical support to ensure successful deliberations.

The Commission has, so far, listened to five out of the six petitions to be heard by the Commission.

After December 5, 2017, the Commission will begin regional hearing which is open to the public.

Source: ISD (Mabel Delassie Awuku)