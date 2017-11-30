Ghana: Northern Region (Gonjaland) Takes Turn At Commission of Inquiry On New Regions

press release

Queen Boris Afanety, a queen mother of the Bole Traditional area in Gonjaland, has said the creation of new region for Gonjaland would bring development to the area and stop young girls from rushing to Accra to work as head porters (Kayayei).

She was speaking in an interview after Gonjaland took its turn at the Commission of Inquiry on the Creation of New Regions at the Castle, Osu, Wednesday.

The queen mother was very optimistic that their position and arguments on their desire to gain a regional status would endear them to the Commission and compel the Commission to make a favourable recommendation to government on their case.

A statement issued by the President of the Gonja Traditional Council, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tuntumba Boress, enumerated the political benefits for Gonjaland which included improving administrative efficiency of the area; accelerate socio-economic and infrastructural development, and the provision of impetus to the government's decentralization policy, among many other economic and social benefits.

The statement also made mention of the mineral resources and other potentials in Gonjaland citing Daboya for salt and Barite production, Dakurpe, Tinga, Talkpa and Salaga Kpembe for bauxite and diamond, and the West and Central Gonja with hydro-carbon deposits.

The statement did not leave out the tourism potentials of the Gonjaland and its industrial capacity which accounts for the largest concentration of Shea nut trees in West Africa.

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman of the Commission, Justice S.A. Brobbey, explained the nature of the proceedings and urged the leaders to make their arguments as clear as possible to help the Commission make the appropriate recommendations to government on their behalf.

The Commission is expected to engage in its last in-Camera hearing on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, featuring Mamprugu, also from the Northern Region, before proceeding to the Regions to continue its work.

Source: ISD (Mabel Delassie Awuku)