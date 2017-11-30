30 November 2017

Ghana: Italian Prime Minister Lauds Ghana's Peacekeeping Contribution

Italian Prime Minister, Paolo Gentiloni, has lauded Ghana's contribution to maintaining global peace and security.

At a lecture delivered on Tuesday at the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra, the Italian Prime Minister expressed appreciation for Ghana's peacekeeping contribution to different parts of Africa and the world.

He said Italy was on the side of Ghana in ensuring peace and security across the globe, especially in areas bedevilled by conflicts and terrorism. The Prime Minister, who was in Ghana for a two-day state visit, also highlighted his country's contribution to peace and security in the world.

He said Italian troops were helping African forces tackle illegal migration, terrorism and illegal trafficking in human beings, adding that his country had troops in 22 countries as part of the UN peacekeeping missions.

Speaking on Ghana's economy, Mr Gentiloni said Ghana's stability created a favourable environment for economic growth and investment. He said the prospect of a brighter future for Ghana and Africa could come true if the continent succeeded in harnessing its most precious resource― the youth.

He said there were over 250 million people in Africa aged between 15 and 29 and that the number was expected to double in the next decade. To unleash the potential of the youth, Mr Gentiloni said, "Young people must be provided with peace, democracy, human rights and, of course, jobs."

He noted that an increase in security on the African continent could spur growth and economic development, adding that Africa was at the "crossroads" due to challenges and threats such as institutional instability, illegal trafficking in human beings and the rise of terrorism.

He was, however, quick to add that Africa was a "continent of extraordinary opportunities for better a future."

