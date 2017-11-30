Ghana: Atebubu-Amantin Completes Public Hearings

press release

The Atebubu-Amantin District Assembly has completed a series of public hearings in preparation for its Medium Term Development Plan covering 2018 to 2021.

The hearings, which took place at the various Town and Area Council levels, took management of the Assembly to Amantin, Kokofu, Duabone, Kumfia, Fakwasi, Garadima, Kokrompe, Akokoa and Nyomoase.

Traditional authorities, assembly and unit committee members, opinion leaders and other residents took part in the hearings which afforded various communities the opportunity to share ideas and discuss their challenges.

The District Chief Executive, Mr Edward Owusu, explained that the bottom-up approach to development was to get the communities to benefit from projects and programmes that really met their needs and which they are likely to own.

Mr Owusu used the opportunity to brief the people on various government initiatives such as the Free SHS Policy, Fertilizer Subsidy, Zongo Development Fund, One District, One Factory and the Planting For Food and Jobs programs and how they could be take advantage of them to better their lot.

Various communities led by their assembly or unit committee members enumerated problems facing them with education, health and road infrastructure cutting across.

While some communities had the provision of potable water and the extension of the School Feeding Programme on top of their agenda, some were more concerned with street lighting with others clamored for the provision of electricity.

Problems associated with Fulani herdsmen also came to the fore.

The DCE promised to give some of the problems immediate attention while others have been captured under the MTDP for redress.

Source: ISD (Daniel Oduro-Stewart)