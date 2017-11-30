Ghana: Meghis Celebrates 4th Speech and Prize-Giving Day

press release

The 4th Speech and Prize-Giving Day ceremony of the Mamfe Methodist Girls' Senior High School in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region has been observed at Mamfe.

The Speech and Prize-Giving Day, which was celebrated on the theme, "Discipline: A pre-requisite for Academic Excellence, Stakeholders Take", saw some high profile dignitaries in attendance, some of which were former President Jerry John Rawlings, Hon. Otiko Afisa Djaba, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and Hon. Nana Ama Asiamah Dokua, a Deputy Minister for Information.

In a welcome address, the Headmistress of the School, Miss Sylvia Issabella Laryea, traced the history of the school from its humble beginnings to the present day when the school has been consistently maintaining good academic performance both in internal and external examinations, adding that it would not have been possible without the Wesley tradition of discipline and dedicated staff.

Miss Laryea said the school now had a total student population of 2,500 while the teaching staff strength stood at 93.

She acknowledged contributions and projects from the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Students Representative Council (SRC), donors, philanthropists and the government.

On challenges, she said the current dining hall space was inadequate and that the school needed an ultra modern dining hall, a 66/60 Seater school bus, tarring of the road network and the paving of various walkways.

The Guest Speaker, Mrs Nancy Thompson, former Headmistress of Wesley Girls' High School, noted that the upbringing of a child was not the responsibility of only the biological parents but the whole family, community and town.

Mrs Thompson appealed to parents, especially mothers who were prone to spoiling their children, to desist from the habit, saying they made their children Lords over them and when they start giving them problems, they turned around to blame the teachers.

The Guest of Honour, His Excellency, former President Jerry John Rawlings, commended the school authorities for maintaining a clean and tidy compound and wondered what was it that made school compounds very clean and tidy and yet where they lived as parents and adults could be so filthy.

In an address delivered on his behalf, the Special Guest of Honour, the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, noted that discipline was one virtue in life and a critical ingredient for success.

President Akufo-Addo urged all stakeholders, including parents, school authorities, students, Civil Society Organizations (CSO's), religious and traditional leaders as well as government agencies and departments involved in the development of the young ones, to work closely together to mould the students to enable them develop their full potentials into the next generation of investors, scientists, innovators, politicians and nation builders, based on discipline.

He added that the One District, One Factory initiative was just the right economic vehicle for the young girls as future female leaders who should be prepared to be active drivers of the economic development of Ghana.

Source: ISD (Richard Akuffo K.)