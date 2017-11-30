30 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Five Offered Bail in Chikwawa Lodge Bloodsucker Fracas

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — The Chikwawa Second Grade Magistrate's Court has granted bail to five suspects who are answering charges of malicious damage and theft after they ransacked Kasinthula Lodge over bloodsucking rumors.

The five, Kasisi Katunga 32, Chalamanda Gilibati, 39, Chikafa Kachingwe, 63, Linda Kantuwelo, 45, and Evelesi Chambuluka were released on Tuesday after paying K40, 000 each as bail bond.

Commenting on the development in an interview, Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Foster Benjamin, said the suspects went on rampage at Kasinthula Lodge on November 11 alleging the lodge was harboring blood suckers.

"Initially, the mob, led by the three male suspects searched the lodge's rooms for the alleged 'vampires' but to no avail. The mob then resorted to violence damaging and looting property worth about K1.4Million at the lodge," said Benjamin.

The suspects are also said to have stoned motorists, damaging windscreens of two vehicles belonging to Billiat Binali and Chrispin Mphalula.

Ironically, the suspects denied any wrong doing in the fracas, a situation which forced the state, through police prosecutor, Levison Musote, to parade five witnesses against them.

Three other witnesses are yet to testify.

After hearing from both sides, Second Grade Magistrate, Joram Zebron, determined that the five be released on bail and the case be adjourned to December 5, 2017.

Meanwhile, police in the district continue to sensitize the general public on the dangers of spreading false rumors regarding bloodsuckers.

