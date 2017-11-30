30 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: HIV On the Rise in Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Hiv/Aids pandemic in Angola is spreading vertiginously, mainly in the provinces of Luanda, Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Cuando Cubango and Cunene.

The information was disclosed by the executive secretary of the Angola's Aids Service Organisations Network (Anaso), Antonio Coelho.

According to António Coelho, the Aids situation in Angola is generally worrying and dramatic in some regions of the country, blaming the spread of the disease in Luanda on the high concentration of people.

The spread in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul (northeast), Cuando Cubango and Cunene (South) is owed to the great inflow of foreigners in diamond mining areas, he explained.

António Coelho said Anaso has registered 95,850 people living with the Aids virus, 62,580 of which under retroviral drugs while 33 percent have quit treatment for various reasons.

He added that the number of men who have sex among themselves has risen three percent, prostitutes seven percent and prison inmates five percent.

According to him, the situation calls for a redesigning of Anaso's strategy that has put its focus on people aged between 15 and 24 years.

Meanwhile, a march will be held Saturday in Luanda to express solidarity with Hiv-positive people and mark the celebration of the World Aids Day, 1 December.

Angola

Angola At China/CPLP Summit On Education

Angola attended the China/Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) think tank summit held in Macao. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.