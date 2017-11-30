Nigeria: Govt Lauds Masari Over Increase in Rice Production

The Federal Government has praised Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari over increase in rice production and other grains in the state.

The Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh made the commendation recently in a letter Masari and made available to journalist in the state.

According to the letter the minister expressed satisfaction on the zeal of the Masari administration on agricultural, adding that "The present level of rice production in Katsina is going hand in hand with the Buhari administration effort in improving agriculture in the country."

Ogbeh said, his ministry was proud of the collaboration between the state government and the Federal Government to achieve much in the agricultural sector.

He said "We celebrate your Excellency and other members of your team in the state for being the harbingers of change in the agricultural sector."

Ogbeh said the positive development under Masari is 'gladdening and motivating,' saying "it is evident that a reinvigorated and modernized agricultural sector holds the key to the future well-being in Katsina and the nation given the volatilities and unsustainable of an oil-led economy."