Sudan: President of the Republic Inaugurates Akla Model Village , Attends Mass Marriage Ceremony

Akla, Kassala — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir inaugurated Thursday Akla Model Village , Aroama Locality, which was built by UAE's Red Crescent Society.
The President affirmed while he was attending a mass marriage ceremony at the village his concern with youth and his support to youth projects , calling on youth guardians to to ease marriage for youth and desist from unacceptable traditions.
He commended the UAE's Red Crescent Society for services and social projects it implemented in Sudan and in Aroama Locality in particular.