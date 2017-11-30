30 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Unknown Arsonists Torch Seventh Day Adventist Church

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
..
By Rose Mahorya

Mzuzu — Communities around Lupaso area in Mzuzu City Monday morning woke up to a rude awakening when a Seventh Day Adventist Church in the area was set ablaze by unknown people.

According to Mzuzu Police Public Relations Officer Martin Bwanali, it was one Austin Nkhoma whose house is close to the Church who noticed the fire at around 4:00 am and alerted other community members.

"The community members mobilised one another and put off the fire before alerting Luwinga Police Station," Bwanali said.

He said Police are hunting for suspects and appealed to the public to help them with information that can lead to arrest of the culprits.

"Property valued at K395, 000 was lost in the fire and we are doing everything possible to uncover what led to the suspected arson," he said.

Pastor for the congregation, who only identified himself as Phiri, declined to comment on the development and referred Malawi News Agency (Mana) to his Communications Officer who was not readily available.

Once caught, the suspects will answer the charge of arson, contrary to section 337 of the Penal Code.

Malawi

Economist Says Blackout Will Have No Impact in 2019 Polls

One of Malawi's reknowned Economic Expert, Entrepreneur and Motivational Speaker Henry Kachaje has revealed that the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.