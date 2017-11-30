Balaka — Eagles Relief has rolled out a K45 million economic and food security empowerment project which seeks to empower households to be resilient in the face of climate change in Balaka.

The project which will be implemented for one year is funded by Tearfund UK through Tearfund Malawi and is targeting 1,000 households in the areas of Traditional Authority (T/A) Nsamala, Kamchenga and Kalembo.

Speaking Tuesday during District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting at the boma, Project Coordinator, Osborne Nyirongo said the project would increase the number of households who have access to knowledge on climate change to improve agriculture production in the 2017-2018 agricultural season.

"Through the project, we will orient agriculture officials at district and community level, train 30 lead farmers in crop husbandry as well as train 600 farmers in manure making and procurement of farm inputs for demonstration gardens," he said.

Nyirongo said through the trainings, households would have wider knowledge towards climate change adaptation.

"It is therefore our wish to conserve catchment areas through encouraging farmers to implement afforestation programs and venture into making fuel wood saving stoves to conserve environment," said Nyirongo.