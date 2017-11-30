Luanda — The changes expected to be made to the national first division football championship (GirabolaZap) will be high on the agenda for the general assembly of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) set for 18 December in Luanda.

This was said to Angop by the FAF secretary general, Rui Costa, adding that the approval of the 2018 budget is also on the agenda.

The meeting convened by FAF general assembly president, Mota Liz, is also expected to discuss changes to the statute and regulations of the football running body, team licensing and security at stadiums.