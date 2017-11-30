30 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Changes to Championship Regulations On FAF's Agenda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The changes expected to be made to the national first division football championship (GirabolaZap) will be high on the agenda for the general assembly of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) set for 18 December in Luanda.

This was said to Angop by the FAF secretary general, Rui Costa, adding that the approval of the 2018 budget is also on the agenda.

The meeting convened by FAF general assembly president, Mota Liz, is also expected to discuss changes to the statute and regulations of the football running body, team licensing and security at stadiums.

Angola

Angola At China/CPLP Summit On Education

Angola attended the China/Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) think tank summit held in Macao. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.