30 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NGO Decries High Rate of Violence Against Women

By Hameed Oyegbade

Osogbo — A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Hope for Family Development Initiative (HFDI) has decried the high rate of violence against women in the country and called for an urgent stop to the act.

The organisation also cautioned men against violating the rights of women and warned against acts that could undermine the rights of women in the society.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Mr, Stephen Are, while speaking at a public awareness programme organised by the NGO to mark this year's International Day for the elimination of violence against women, lamented the high level of suffering experienced by women in the country.

Are who berated the attitude of some men against their wives, said the rate at which some men beat their wives is becoming alarming and called on the government to ensure that there are measures to prevent the devilish attitude.

He said: "Violence against the female gender started from birth. This is because the Female Genital Mutilation is a violation of the right of the girl child and this is violence against her. To this end, violence against women should attract stiffer penalty," he said.

The HFDI director suggested a brain test for men and women before they are solemnized while churches, mosques and other institutions of government should ensure the sanity of brain of intending husbands and wives before they are joined together in matrimony.

