30 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: National Team Lose Friendly Game With France

Luanda — The senior women's National Handball Team last Wednesday lost 30-18 to France, in their last preparation match in this European country, ahead of the Angolan squad's participation in the Germany World Cup, set to happen on 01-17 December, this year.

In the end of the first half of the game, the Angolan squad (African champions) were already losing by 17-10.

ANGOP has learnt that the Angolan squad's main goal in the Germany World Cup is to end up among the top eight top teams.

The National Team are to leave this Thursday for Germany.

Since last July, the squad have played about a dozen friendly games, the last of which was with France.

For the Germany World Cup, Angola are in Group A with Spain, Romania, France and Slovenia.

