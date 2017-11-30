29 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: LG Spends N35 Million to Build Abattoir - Chairman

Lapai Local Government Area of Niger on Wednesday announced that it is spending about N35 million on the construction of Abattoir in Lapai town.

Alhaji Usman Mohammad , Chairman of the Council, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Larai, the headquarters of the local government area.

He said the project had reached about 85 per cent completion.

He said that modern slaughtering facilities along with boreholes and generators would be provided to ensure effective service delivery.

Mohanmmed explained that the council would manage the abattoir along with the butchers association.

"We are targeting over 100 animals on daily basis depending on the demands from the residents," said .

The council chairman said that the project when completed, would also boost the revenue generation of the council.

NAN

