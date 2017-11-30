30 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola to Attend Zone 4 Open Water Competition

Luanda — The swimmers Luyane Costa and Rafaela Santo will represent Angola's junior team in the zone 4 open water competition to take place in Mauritius.

The information was disclosed on Tuesday by the vice president of the Angolan Swimming Federation (FAN), Ana Lima, adding that the swimmers have been selected based on their performance recorded during a competition held in Luanda.

Luyene Costa is expected to swim in the five-kilometre category whose title is currently held by Angolan Pedro Pinotes, who in 2016 won the competition in Mauritius,

Rafaela Santo will be competing in the three-kilometre category.

The zone 4 swimming will bring together swimmers from Angola, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mauritius.

