Angola: Education Minister Calls On Students to Focus

Caxito — Education minister Maria Cândida Narciso last Wednesday called on the students of the Liceu Eiffel secondary school of Caxito City, northern Bengo Province, to really focus on their studies so that they can better contribute to the development of Angola and the creation of a fair and balanced society.

The government official made such pronouncement during a work visit to some education sector institutions of Bengo Province, having stressed that only with a degree can young people guarantee a better future for the nation.

On their turn, the Liceu Eiffel school students delivered a joint message on which it is highlighted the role of a teacher and expressed their gratitude to the board of the institution for the efforts being made in favour of a quality education.

"The Eiffel schools are a fruit of the good work and policy done by the authorities", the students recognised.

During her visit, the minister witnessed the signing of a tripartite agreement involving the Angolan Education Ministry, the French Laic Mission (MLF) and the Total E&P Angola oil company, which aims at including the French Embassy in Angola as a third partner in the Eiffel schools project in the African country.

The agreement was signed by the director of the Exchange Office of the Education Ministry, Aldo Sambo, the French ambassador to Angola, Sylvain Itté, and the assistant general director of Total E&P Angola, Pedro Ribeiro.

One can find Eiffel schools in the provinces of Bengo, Cuanza Norte, Malanje and Cunene.