30 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Africa: Stakeholders Task African Leaders On Food Wastage, Storage

By Mustapha Suleiman

The Regional Coordinator, United Nations Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Richard Munang has said the African continent would save up to 83 billion dollars annually if it adds value to its crop yields and recover post post harvest losses.

He stated this during the National Day of Resilience and Food security in Nigeria held in Abuja.

He called on African governments to put in place mechanism towards ending food wastages in the continent.

Dr Munang explained that post harvest losses occur due to climate change, stressing that it will cause up to 40 per cent decline of tomatoes yield in Africa, urging African leaders to take advantage of the abundant clean energy and nature based agriculture to address these challenges.

He said, "Africa can use the about 65 percent of world's arable land, and 10 per cent of its inland fresh water resources to enhance agro-production and create jobs.

"The continent is losing the sum of 48 billion dollars annually due to high post harvest losses, also about 35 billion dollars is spend annually on food importation.

"An agro-value chain can reduce poverty 2-4 times faster than any other sector which when amalgamated with clean energy to power agro-value addition industries, can build a $1 trilion dollars agro-sector and create over 17 million jobs along the entire agro value chain."

Speaking earlier, President of the Ecosystem Based Adaptation for Food Security Assembly (EBAFOSA), James Oyesola disclosed that about 75 per cent of food produce in Nigeria are wasted.

