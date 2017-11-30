30 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Registration for Luanda's Saint Sylvester Opens

Luanda — The Angolan Athletics Federation opened Thursday the registration for the yearend Luanda's Saint Sylvester International Race of 31 December.

Angop learned that so far at least 15 local competitors have confirmed their participation in the 62nd edition of the 10 kilometres race.

For this year's race the organisation has invited runners from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique.

The prize for the winner in the various categories is set at Usd 5,000.

Three thousands participants are expected to take part in this year's race.

