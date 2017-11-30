Angola Attends Palop, Asia Copyrights Meeting

Luanda — Angola is attending the meeting of the African Portuguese Speaking Countries (Palop) and Asia copyrights and related rights officials taking place from 30 November to 1 December in São Tomé and Príncipe.

The Angolan delegation is comprised by the national director of Copyrights and Related Rights, Barros Licença and the Legal Affairs administrator of the National Union of Artists and Composers-Copyrights (UNAC-SA), Pedro Cangombe.

The meeting taking place under the auspice of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in partnership with São Tomé and Príncipe's Government has on the top of its agenda discussing issues related to the development recorded in this sector.

The event also aims at bolstering the coordination between attending authorities on issues related to WOPI working programme regarding copyrights and related rights.

The promotion of a better understanding of the international legal regulations on the protection and benefits of copyrights and related rights, discussion of necessary tools to promote a friendly environment to copyrights are also on the agenda.

The meeting is also expected to create a platform for exchange of experience and knowledge among the participants.