30 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Attends Palop, Asia Copyrights Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola is attending the meeting of the African Portuguese Speaking Countries (Palop) and Asia copyrights and related rights officials taking place from 30 November to 1 December in São Tomé and Príncipe.

The Angolan delegation is comprised by the national director of Copyrights and Related Rights, Barros Licença and the Legal Affairs administrator of the National Union of Artists and Composers-Copyrights (UNAC-SA), Pedro Cangombe.

The meeting taking place under the auspice of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in partnership with São Tomé and Príncipe's Government has on the top of its agenda discussing issues related to the development recorded in this sector.

The event also aims at bolstering the coordination between attending authorities on issues related to WOPI working programme regarding copyrights and related rights.

The promotion of a better understanding of the international legal regulations on the protection and benefits of copyrights and related rights, discussion of necessary tools to promote a friendly environment to copyrights are also on the agenda.

The meeting is also expected to create a platform for exchange of experience and knowledge among the participants.

Angola

Angola At China/CPLP Summit On Education

Angola attended the China/Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) think tank summit held in Macao. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.