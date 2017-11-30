Angola At China/CPLP Summit On Education

Luanda — Angola attended the China/Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) think tank summit held in Macao.

Former rector of the State-run Agostinho Neto University, Orlando da Mata, represented the country in his current capacity as president of the Association of Portuguese Language Universities (AULP).

During the event, Orlando da Mata made a presentation on the Sino-Portuguese academic cooperation and the current trend in Angola's economic and political scenario.

"I think there is a great interest on the part of the Portuguese-speaking universities to cooperate with Chinese universities," he said.

"The teaching of Mandarin in our countries is fundamental for the strengthening of this cooperation, because it is based on the language through which we can open other doors," he said.

He also said that Portuguese language teaching in China has been increasing year by year, stating that China has about 40 higher education institutions spread throughout its territory, with specialisation courses in Portuguese.

Since 2016 Angola has had a Confucius Institute under the Agostinho Neto University, funded by the Chinese company CITIC Construction.

The Think Tanks Summit of China and Portuguese-speaking countries aimed at deepening exchange and cooperation among Chinese and Portuguese speakers.

The event was attended by representatives of academic institutions from Angola, Brazil, Portugal, Mozambique and China.