30 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola At China/CPLP Summit On Education

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola attended the China/Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) think tank summit held in Macao.

Former rector of the State-run Agostinho Neto University, Orlando da Mata, represented the country in his current capacity as president of the Association of Portuguese Language Universities (AULP).

During the event, Orlando da Mata made a presentation on the Sino-Portuguese academic cooperation and the current trend in Angola's economic and political scenario.

"I think there is a great interest on the part of the Portuguese-speaking universities to cooperate with Chinese universities," he said.

"The teaching of Mandarin in our countries is fundamental for the strengthening of this cooperation, because it is based on the language through which we can open other doors," he said.

He also said that Portuguese language teaching in China has been increasing year by year, stating that China has about 40 higher education institutions spread throughout its territory, with specialisation courses in Portuguese.

Since 2016 Angola has had a Confucius Institute under the Agostinho Neto University, funded by the Chinese company CITIC Construction.

The Think Tanks Summit of China and Portuguese-speaking countries aimed at deepening exchange and cooperation among Chinese and Portuguese speakers.

The event was attended by representatives of academic institutions from Angola, Brazil, Portugal, Mozambique and China.

Angola

Education Minister Calls On Students to Focus

Education minister Maria Cândida Narciso last Wednesday called on the students of the Liceu Eiffel secondary… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.