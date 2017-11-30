Luanda — Over 27 billion kwanzas were yielded for the state's coffer, in the past ten months, through the collection of Property Tax, representing a one percent increase in relation to the similar period of the year 2016.

This amount, collected by the General Tax Administration (AGT) from January to October this year, represents seven per cent below the expected level, as estimated by the 2017 State's General Budget, as revealed by the director of this institution, Conceição Matos.

Speaking at the opening of the conference about Taxation on Property, happening in Luanda, Conceição Matos explained that many building companies and property sellers do not register their buildings.

He reminded that all real estate properties must be registered for taxation.