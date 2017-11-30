30 November 2017

Angola: Power Shortage Cripples Textile Company

Benguela — Central Benguela province -based textile manufacturer Alassola is since November 2016 unable to operate to its full capacity due to power shortage and poor cotton supplies.

Currently, the factory has been using energy supplied by generators, which is extremely expensive, since the purchase of takes 30 percent of its total cost production.

The manufacturer with the capacity to produce 12 million towels, 1.7 million bed sheets, blankets and tablecloths, employs 1,200 workers and is currently operating 15 percent below its real capacity.

In order for the factory to boost the production level, 14 megawatts of power are needed.

The factory actually counts on three production lines (cotton spinning, weaving and fabrics production) and will need 11 tons of cotton in the first quarter of 2018 to start production, said its CEO to the press.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary on 30 November, the factory exported for the second time 100 tons of cotton yarn to Portugal, expecting to earn Usd 370,000. The plant's first consignment of cotton yarn exported reached 150 tons.

The factory imports cotton from Greece and India.

