30 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Singer Wants More Investment in Gospel Music

Luanda — Angolan musician Miguel Buila said Tuesday in Luanda that more investment in the production of gospel music is needed as it greatly contributes to the moralisation of families.

The musician who was speaking to Angop about his new album, appealed to national investors and entrepreneurs to invest in gospel music.

He pointed out that in the future, there will be more people doing and listening to gospel music, as praise saves, delivers, unites and cherishes the soul.

Miguel Cristóvão Buila, born in 1984, author of "Renova", is considered one of the top voices of the Gospel made in Angola.

