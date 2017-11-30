Nigeria: Police On Red-Alert After Deadly Mosque Attack

Abuja — POLICE have tightened security around places of worship following the deadly suicide bomb attack that left at least 50 people dead in northeastern Nigeria.

Earlier this week, there was bloodshed as a bomber, suspected to be a member of the Boko Haram, exploded in a mosque packed with worshippers during morning prayers in the town of Mubi in the Adamawa State.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the death toll could be higher than 100.

Scores of people were also killed when armed bandits tormented the northwestern Zamfara State.

Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector General of Police, has ordered all Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands to prevent the spread of the renewed Boko Haram attacks on soft targets in places such as mosques, churches and markets.

Security is also tightened around schools, motor parks, farmlands, settlements, villages, towns and cities in the Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, which are most affected by the Boko Haram sect.

In Zamfara, an additional 2 000 police officers have been deployed.

The Police Joint Team will also pay particular attention to the security of refugee camps and liberated areas in the mentioned states.

Police commiserated with the affected states.

"The force also wishes to implore the people in the affected states to be vigilant and more security conscious most especially during periods of worship," said Jimoh Moshood, police spokesperson.