27 November 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Police On Red-Alert After Deadly Mosque Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — POLICE have tightened security around places of worship following the deadly suicide bomb attack that left at least 50 people dead in northeastern Nigeria.

Earlier this week, there was bloodshed as a bomber, suspected to be a member of the Boko Haram, exploded in a mosque packed with worshippers during morning prayers in the town of Mubi in the Adamawa State.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the death toll could be higher than 100.

Scores of people were also killed when armed bandits tormented the northwestern Zamfara State.

Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector General of Police, has ordered all Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands to prevent the spread of the renewed Boko Haram attacks on soft targets in places such as mosques, churches and markets.

Security is also tightened around schools, motor parks, farmlands, settlements, villages, towns and cities in the Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, which are most affected by the Boko Haram sect.

In Zamfara, an additional 2 000 police officers have been deployed.

The Police Joint Team will also pay particular attention to the security of refugee camps and liberated areas in the mentioned states.

Police commiserated with the affected states.

"The force also wishes to implore the people in the affected states to be vigilant and more security conscious most especially during periods of worship," said Jimoh Moshood, police spokesperson.

Nigeria

How Irregularities Marred Our Medical Exams - Foreign-Trained Doctors

Some Nigerian foreign-trained doctors yesterday narrated how irregularities marred their recently conducted 16-week… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.