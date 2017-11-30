30 November 2017

Libya: South Africa Denounces Slave Trade in Libya

By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — SOUTH Africa is committed to eradicating human trafficking and support international efforts to bring perpetrators to justice, an official said in response to allegations of slave trade in Libya.

"We will continue to champion the respect for human rights, especially those of our fellow African brothers and sisters," said Clayson Monyela, spokesperson of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

He said the government joined the international community in condemning the reports of auctioning of African migrants in Libya as slaves.

"These inhumane acts are incongruent with the ideals of the African Union and relevant African and international instruments, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights," Monyela stated.

South Africa called for an immediate end to these atrocities and other criminal acts of human trafficking.

It welcomed the announcement by the Libyan authorities to investigate and identify perpetrators and accomplices

"Publishing the outcome of the investigation will be the most prudent and welcome thing to do by the Libyan authorities," Monyela said.

The South African government of President Jacob Zuma is contending with criminal gangs who traffic foreign nationals into Africa's most advanced economy in search of better opportunities.

