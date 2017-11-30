Angola: Sirus Awards Honour Angola

Luanda — The 7th edition of the Sirus Awards was marked with a homage to Angola and its people, in recognition of the way the nation has been running its affairs.

The ceremony of Wednesday in Luanda followed an initiative by the consulting company Deloitte and went with the motto "One people, one country".

It included the awarding of a "Marching Rhinoceros" piece of sculpture representing the elegance of Angola's strength in building its economic, social and political structures.

Addressing the event on behalf of the head of State, the minister of State for Economic and Social Development , Manuel Nunes Júnior, highlighted the importance of the homage, saying it rewards the generosity and heroism of the Angolan people.

He stated that the Angolan people is heroic and generous and went through and overcame immense difficulties and conquered peace and national reconciliation.

In his turn, Delloite president, Duarte Galhardas, said the homage also served to remind that Angolans have been affirming themselves as a great, united, solid, strong and determined to do their best and show to the world the existence of a spirit of openness, dialogue and fraternity.

The Sirius Awards that are intended to honour excellency, talent and good practices by enterprises and people who excelled in the Angolan business community in the 2016/2017 period, distinguished the exporting firm Novagrolider as the winner of the 7th edition.

Latiangol, Total E&P Angola, Omatapalo, Banco Caixa Geral Angola rank among other firms distinguished in the 7th edition of the Sirus Award.