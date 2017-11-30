Angolan President Meets With UN Secretary General

Abidjan — Angolan head of State João Lourenço met on Wednesday in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines of the 5th African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) Summit.

The UN official highlighted Angola's role in peacekeeping and stability efforts in Southern Africa and in the Great Lakes region, said the Angolan diplomat Manuel Augusto to the press at the end of the meeting.

Manuel Augusto also referred to the President João Lourenço as having told the UN chief that he was appalled at the fact that African migrants were being sold as slaves in Libya.

This is an unpleasant situation whose, perpetrators should be punished, he said.

Still on the sidelines of a summit, held for the first time in a sub-Saharan African country, the Angolan head of State held meeting with the Speaker of European Parliament, António Tajani.

João Lourenço also met separately with the Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe Patrice Trovoada, and with Portuguese Premier, António Costa.

Speaking to the press, António Costa said that the court cases should not continue to overshadow the two countries relationship.

The Portuguese official was alluding to the lawsuits against Angolan officials in Portuguese courts.

As for a possible trip to Angola, he defended that "a visit to a friend (Angola) should always be done in a good environment".

The 5th AU/EU Summit, gathering about least 80 heads of State and government, including the President João Lourenço, started Wednesday in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

Among the proposals of the meeting, stress goes to the launch of a Marshall Plan for Africa.

Creation of an Erasmus programme (inter-university support) for young entrepreneurs, is also part of the agenda of the summit.

The meeting marks ten years of partnership between the two blocs.