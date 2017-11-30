29 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President Meets With UN Secretary General

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abidjan — Angolan head of State João Lourenço met on Wednesday in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines of the 5th African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) Summit.

The UN official highlighted Angola's role in peacekeeping and stability efforts in Southern Africa and in the Great Lakes region, said the Angolan diplomat Manuel Augusto to the press at the end of the meeting.

Manuel Augusto also referred to the President João Lourenço as having told the UN chief that he was appalled at the fact that African migrants were being sold as slaves in Libya.

This is an unpleasant situation whose, perpetrators should be punished, he said.

Still on the sidelines of a summit, held for the first time in a sub-Saharan African country, the Angolan head of State held meeting with the Speaker of European Parliament, António Tajani.

João Lourenço also met separately with the Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe Patrice Trovoada, and with Portuguese Premier, António Costa.

Speaking to the press, António Costa said that the court cases should not continue to overshadow the two countries relationship.

The Portuguese official was alluding to the lawsuits against Angolan officials in Portuguese courts.

As for a possible trip to Angola, he defended that "a visit to a friend (Angola) should always be done in a good environment".

The 5th AU/EU Summit, gathering about least 80 heads of State and government, including the President João Lourenço, started Wednesday in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

Among the proposals of the meeting, stress goes to the launch of a Marshall Plan for Africa.

Creation of an Erasmus programme (inter-university support) for young entrepreneurs, is also part of the agenda of the summit.

The meeting marks ten years of partnership between the two blocs.

Angola

Angola At China/CPLP Summit On Education

Angola attended the China/Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) think tank summit held in Macao. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.