30 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Time Running Out for Lions, Knights

Tagged:

Related Topics

Knights coach Nicky Boje is hoping to catch some much-needed momentum when his team play the latest of their RAM SLAM T20 Challenge match against the Highveld Lions at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The clash is one of two big ones on a busy weekend for the hosts, who also take on the runaway leaders, the Titans, in the first game of a double-header weekend at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The Central franchise have not enjoyed a great competition so far, with their two wins, two losses and one washout leaving them in fourth place.

But they now play five matches in the next 10 days, which will be crucial, according to Boje.

"I think the nice thing now with the remainder of the competition is that we have a number of games in a short space of time," he said. "Starting with the weekend, we have two in a row, so it will be nice to catch a bit of momentum and then ride it."

The Knights lost their last match when they were beaten by the Cape Cobras in Cape Town on Sunday.

But with a strong fight on the cards for the semi-final positions, Boje says that every team is a danger for his side.

He added: "I think it's not just the Lions. All the teams are quality this year with the Proteas playing, so I think this will be another tough game.

"We're getting to the business side of the competition now, so playing good cricket is extremely important."

Like the Knights, the Lions too have been inconsistent so far. They are presently placed fifth with two wins, three loses and one washout from six games and coach Geoffrey Toyana knows the importance of the match in the Free State.

"Every game now is really important for us and we have to make sure we get some points on the board," he said. "The Knights at home are very dangerous, so it will be tough, but it's not something we can't do."

Toyana explained that they were even more eager to play on Friday after what happened on Wednesday when their derby clash with the Titans had to abandoned without a ball being bowled.

"We were very frustrated because of all the preparation put in beforehand," he concluded. "We felt we were more than ready, but you can't control those things at the end of the day. So we need to make sure we're now in shape to deliver a good performance in Bloemfontein."

Play gets underway at 18:00 on Friday.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Designer Proteins - the New Generation of HIV Vaccines Being Put to the Test

South Africa has made tremendous advances in providing lifesaving antiretroviral therapy for HIV infected people. The… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.