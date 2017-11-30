30 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA's Men's Sprinters Sizzle On the Sand in NZ

South Africa's men's sprinters, inspired by Jonathan Rorke and Bradley Odendaal , sizzled on the hot beach sand to take first place in the sprint relay on Day 1 of the International Surf Rescue Challenge at Mount Maunganui, Tauranga in New Zealand.

Rorke, the South African General Tire Lifesaving South Africa 2017 National Sprint Champion, finished second in the Beach Sprint final.

Odendaal placed third in the Flag's final.

The two leading South African sprinters were the best of Team South Africa's individual performances as Australia and world champion hosts New Zealand dominated the individual and team events.

South Africa is fighting it out with the United States for third place overall and finished the opening day, just two points behind the USA. Japan are fifth, followed by Great Britain and Canada.

Australia lead New Zealand by six points in the Open Division and by seven points in the Junior Division. South Africa are third.

The event, which concludes on Sunday, December 3, will include the 2017 International Surf Rescue Challenge & 2017 International Surf Rescue Youth Challenge. Additionally, the 2017 Tri Nations Challenge and 2017 Trans-Tasman Challenge will be contested as part of this event.

The event is based around a comprehensive competition programme conducted over three tests, which includes swim, surf board, surf ski and beach events. The ISRC originally started in 1939 as the Trans-Tasman Series between Australia and New Zealand, with the current format of the event first conducted in 1999, which included South Africa and then followed by other countries, which are currently participating.

An overall point score will be maintained in both the Open and Youth categories with the winners being declared the Open and Youth 2017 International Surf Rescue Challenge Champions.

