30 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Dubai Sevens - Analyse This - the Dummies' Guide to the Blitzboks in the First Round of the World Series

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Magnificent Sevens! The world's favourite tap and giggle game is back. The Blitzboks begin their title defence in Dubai and there is not a Gupta joke in sight. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Have you made a "joke" about the Guptas yet after reading about the World Series Sevens? Good, now let's get on with the real stuff.

The Blitzboks begin their quest to defend their World Series Sevens title in Dubai this weekend. The darlings of South African rugby - or perhaps South Africa in general - will offer a welcome distraction from all the other nonsense going on.

Dubai is a happy hunting ground for South Africa, who have claimed the crown here five times - matched only by New Zealand in success rate. South Africa's Sevens team most recently won in Dubai 2016, but in the fast-paced world of Sevens, past statistics really mean nothing.

But the Blitzboks have been hard at work for months now without too much fuss. It's a quiet reminder of the value of central contract systems and the benefit they hold for training together as a group.

Starting from scratch and not dwelling too much on the successes of last season will be key...

South Africa

Designer Proteins - the New Generation of HIV Vaccines Being Put to the Test

South Africa has made tremendous advances in providing lifesaving antiretroviral therapy for HIV infected people. The… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.