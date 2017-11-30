South Africa: Dubai Sevens - Analyse This - the Dummies' Guide to the Blitzboks in the First Round of the World Series

analysis

Magnificent Sevens! The world's favourite tap and giggle game is back. The Blitzboks begin their title defence in Dubai and there is not a Gupta joke in sight. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Have you made a "joke" about the Guptas yet after reading about the World Series Sevens? Good, now let's get on with the real stuff.

The Blitzboks begin their quest to defend their World Series Sevens title in Dubai this weekend. The darlings of South African rugby - or perhaps South Africa in general - will offer a welcome distraction from all the other nonsense going on.

Dubai is a happy hunting ground for South Africa, who have claimed the crown here five times - matched only by New Zealand in success rate. South Africa's Sevens team most recently won in Dubai 2016, but in the fast-paced world of Sevens, past statistics really mean nothing.

But the Blitzboks have been hard at work for months now without too much fuss. It's a quiet reminder of the value of central contract systems and the benefit they hold for training together as a group.

Starting from scratch and not dwelling too much on the successes of last season will be key...