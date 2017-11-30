Zimbabwe: The Zimbabwean Crisis Exposes the Democratic Alliance's Hypocrisy

analysis

Sometimes foreign policy reveals much more about a political actor's position on critical questions in domestic policy than the position they adopt on such matters at home.

Foreign policy, it has become trite to observe, is the continuation of domestic policy. It was on the basis of understanding the nature of the Nazi regime's fascist policy at home - the genocide of the Jews, the snuffing out of democracy, the crushing of the trade unions, the repression of liberals, socialists and communists - that it was possible to predict the inevitability of the invasion of the Soviet Union long before the event and the disaster of the Second World War that followed.

The Democratic Alliance and the entire liberal establishment in the media displayed the same pitiful naivety as Stalin did at the time in ignoring reports from his own agents in Germany about Hitler's preparations for war with such self-belief in his own counsel that he even signed a non-aggression pact with Germany not long before Hitler's invasion.

The two situations are of course very, very different. But history is there to be learnt from. The price of failure is paid not by the politicians but by the people....