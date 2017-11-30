South Africa: Defaulting Municipalities Will Not Face Water Cuts in the Short Term

press release

The DA welcomes the decision by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Nomvula Mokonyane, to offer a temporary reprieve to the municipalities facing water restrictions for their failure to pay off their debt. This followed a robust debate in a Joint Portfolio Committee of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Water and Sanitation.

The committee agreed that no municipalities would be cut off or throttled in the short term and that an Interdepartmental Committee will convene, within 14 days, to consider a way forward.

This comes on the back of Minister Mokonyane's deadline of 8 December 2017 within which the 30 defaulting municipalities had to honour their debt.

The deadline was impractical as these municipalities simply could not have collected enough revenue to honour their debts within this short period.

It was also resolved in the meeting that no equitable share would be utilised to pay the water boards before the join portfolio committees meet in March to reconsider the matter.

The DA is satisfied that this decision re-affirms that innocent South Africans and businesses that will not be cut off from water by the ANC's mismanagement and inefficiencies, for now.

Kevin Mileham MP

DA Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs