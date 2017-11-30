30 November 2017

South Africa: Police Bolster Farm Protection This Festive Season

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers and reservists will be deployed as a force multiplier during this festive season to respond to farm murders and general safety in South Africa.

This emerged on Wednesday following a meeting between Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and the leadership of the Transvaal Agricultural Union (TAU).

The meeting, which was also attended by members of the Visible Policing Unit, is part of the Minster's ongoing engagement with different stakeholders in addressing safety on farms and rural communities.

"We don't need violence in South Africa. We need more police visibility on farms and we are willing to work with the police," said TAU President Louis Meintjes.

Minister Mbalula stressed that police will do everything to curb farm killings. The Minister also emphasized that there must be better cooperation and coordination between farmers and police, in particular at a station level, where crime is reported.

He informed the leadership of TAU that a National Imbizo will be held before the end of the year to iron out plans to operationalise the Rural Safety Strategy.

Farm murders have been in the spotlight in recent weeks after thousands of South Africans gathered on Monday, October 30, in an event dubbed #BlackMonday. The gathering was sparked by the murder of Klamputs farmer Joubert Conradie on October 24.

Civil rights organisation AfriForum says there have been about 70 fatal attacks on farmers since January.

Minister Mbalula described Wednesday's engagement as "fruitful", as both sides agreed that that farm killings are and must remain a priority.

"We reiterate the spirit of the Freedom Charter, that South Africa belongs to all those who live in it. Police need to create a conducive environment for farmers to produce and ensure food security for all our people," Minister Mbalula said. - SAews.gov.za

