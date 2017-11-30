29 November 2017

South Africa: Police Launched a Search Operation for #Missing Teen

The Police in Thohoyandou requests members of the community to assist in locating a 15-year old teenager who went missing some days back.

The missing Musetsho Anzani aged 15 who is a learner at Mbilwi High School in Makwarela Extension 03, was last seen by her mother leaving home to school to write her examinations on 24 November 2017 and she never returned home.

She is tall and of slender build and light in complexion and was last seen wearing her school uniform.

This search operation was initially conducted by her family, relatives and friends in and around Makwarela village with no success.

Anyone with information that may lead to the whereabouts of Musetsho Anzani (15), may contact their nearest police station or the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

Police investigations and the search operation are still continuing.

