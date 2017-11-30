South Africa: North West Holds Reconciliation and World Aids Day Commemoration, 2 Dec

press release

Plans to unite the citizens of Bokone Bophirima and to intensify the fight against HIV and AIDS will come to the fore again when the Provincial Government will be hosting Reconciliation and World Aids Day Commemoration at Mogwase stadium in the Moses Kotane Local Municipality.

In line with the vision of the fifth Administration, the event will set the tone for the implementation of Reconciliation, Healing and Renewal programme among diversified groups and highlight achievements reached with regard to the HIV/AIDS Programme.

The event also seeks to promote a united society, implement the RHR Charter Actions and Commitments, keep unity within diversity and help forge a closer relationship with affected communities in promoting tolerance.

Issued by: North West Provincial Government