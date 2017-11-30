30 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Eastern Cape Human Settlements On Launching Youth Artisan Programme for Unemployed Youth

Eastern Cape MEC for Human Settlements, Ms Helen Sauls-August will launch a youth artisan programme aimed at empowering unemployed young people with artisan skills.

The Human Settlements Empowerment Programme in the form of a National Human Settlements Brigade (NHSYB) is a departmental response to the call of up scaling government interventions for youth development. Youth participate in this programme either as professionals, labours, entrepreneurs or beneficiaries.

One of the main goals of the NDP is to cut the unemployment rate to 6% by 2030. According to the Labour Force Survey in News24 youth unemployment rate in the 4th quarter is 58% in the 1st quarter of 2017. Based on the above challenge of youth unemployment it is in this context that the National Development Plan Vision 2030 considers the training of 30 000 artisans as the vehicle to reduce the youth unemployment to play an active role in the economic mainstream.

This programme contributes to both unemployment and training of artisans implemented in proud collaboration with the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA). The Youth Brigades will at the end gain Artisan Development, Employment & Enterprise Development and Professional Development.

Issued by: Eastern Cape Human Settlements

South Africa

