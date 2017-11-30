29 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Tavern Owners Urged Not to Allow Under Age Learners in Their Premises

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Potchefstroom: The police in the province would like to urge tavern owners to comply with the law by not allowing learners and any under aged children into their Premises.

It is common knowledge that immediately after completing their end of the year examinations, learners and students plan and host celebratory parties where alcohol consumption is very high. It is during these parties that anti-social behaviour and social fabric crimes become a serious problem that often ends with some learners being victims or even perpetrators of crimes such as assault and rape.

As part of the School Safety Programme, the police would like to invite Community Police Forum and Department of Education to join hands together with them in the fight against criminal acts amongst the learners. The stakeholders are encouraged to visit the problematic schools and start school safety awareness campaigns.

The Police will not hesitate to take drastic steps including imposing fines on any unlicensed liquor outlet operator who sells and supplies liquor to the under aged or people who are already intoxicated.

South Africa

Designer Proteins - the New Generation of HIV Vaccines Being Put to the Test

South Africa has made tremendous advances in providing lifesaving antiretroviral therapy for HIV infected people. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.