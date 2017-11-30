South Africa: Tavern Owners Urged Not to Allow Under Age Learners in Their Premises

press release

Potchefstroom: The police in the province would like to urge tavern owners to comply with the law by not allowing learners and any under aged children into their Premises.

It is common knowledge that immediately after completing their end of the year examinations, learners and students plan and host celebratory parties where alcohol consumption is very high. It is during these parties that anti-social behaviour and social fabric crimes become a serious problem that often ends with some learners being victims or even perpetrators of crimes such as assault and rape.

As part of the School Safety Programme, the police would like to invite Community Police Forum and Department of Education to join hands together with them in the fight against criminal acts amongst the learners. The stakeholders are encouraged to visit the problematic schools and start school safety awareness campaigns.

The Police will not hesitate to take drastic steps including imposing fines on any unlicensed liquor outlet operator who sells and supplies liquor to the under aged or people who are already intoxicated.