South Africa: Six Alleged Hitmen Arrested in KZN

The Multi — disciplinary provincial project task team, set up to deal with serious crimes in KwaZulu-Natal, has arrested six hitmen outside Richards Bay.

The team, which is made up of members of the Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit and Public Order Policing, arrested the men, also known as Izinkabi, after receiving a tip-off from community members.

The men are said to have been operating between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and are linked to taxi-related incidents, police killings, ATM bombings, cash-in-transit heists, armed robberies and hijackings.

According to police, the men were found in possession of seven unlicensed firearms and significant ammunition.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has congratulated the community for standing up against crime.

"We have always believed that our people remain at the centre of fighting crime and criminality. I must thank community members for working with the police and giving valuable information that led to the arrest of dangerous criminals," Minister Mbalula said.

The Minister also congratulated the team for a job well done.

"Our people deserve peace and we are tasked by the Constitution of our country to serve and protect all people within the territory of the Republic of South Africa. This must serve as a clear warning to all criminals that the South African Police Service is on duty. Police will ensure that our people enjoy the festive season in peace."

The Minister further urged all South Africans to continue working with the police in fighting crime.