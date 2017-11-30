South Africa: Launch of 16 Days of Activism

press release

The Mqhekezweni great place outside Mthatha instantly turned to a hive of activity and government frontline of service delivery just few hours before the EC Provincial Commissioner's Imbizo and official launch of 16 Days of Activism by Eastern Cape Saps commenced. Highly inclusive and well attended by various stakeholders like thw Hawks, Metropolitan, Department of Labour, NPA, RAF, Sassa and Vidge mobile Police Station who started early as 8 o'clock already offering services. The mobile Police station helped with opening of cases and certification of documents.

Colonel Gqibitole from Service Complaints invited all those who have complaints about SAPS service delivery or cases that were not well attended to, to come register complaints so they can be further investigated.

Different community cultural groups shared the stage with entertainment enjoyed by all.

A day ago SAPS Woman's Network and Men for Change did door-to-door visits where they found two orphaned girls, 13 years and 16 years old. When members saw the situation they decided to buy some groceries for them and was handed over earlier this morning.

Chief Zwelodumo and youth league representatives sharing a messages of support to the event said the crime perpetrators are mainly the youth. Mr Gqwetha from Provincial CPF shared a message of support on behalf calling on 'all men to stop abuse of women and children'.

Chief Nogcinile -lmbumba yamakhosikazi akomkhulu also added their voice on today's event. "We are raped by our children and this is a source of great pain."

Social Development representative warned the community on how to observe early signs of abused children.

Mr Njotini -Sassa said the government doesn't want women and children to be financially abused. He said in Mthatha only -R81 million is distributed monthly in Mthatha by Sassa. He added, "Today we want to consolidate government commitment of providing safety to the SA citizens."He warned on the role of alcohol and drugs.

Tarvens are breeding grounds for crime and illegal dealers in alcohol must not be tolerated, he added.

Ms Pumla Nqakula representing Safety pledged her support for the programme. "We have to ensure our own safety because police react while community proactively act and protect themselves."Whatever happens in the community start as incidents at homes- so let us teach our children discipline" added Ms Nqakula.

Advocate Madolo -NPA said he had spoken with traditional authority on ways to work with them going foward. "There is a court nearing finish of construction that will help in finalising the prosecution of Bityi cases. This court will be complete next year around February "he affirmed.

Members of community were afforded an opportunity to ask questions and comments on crime related matters and Brig Ntsabo-Prov: responded on behalf of Saps.

Chief Zanomthetho Mtirara thanked all in attendance and said he hoped that the meeting will achieve its desired objectives.