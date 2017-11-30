South Africa: Newsflash - DA Supporters Rally Behind Controversial Mayor Mashaba

analysis

Ahead of the vote of no confidence in Johannesburg, Mayor Herman Mashaba, DA leader Mmusi Maimane sent out a message that coalitions are the future of government in South Africa. By NKATEKO MABASA.

The Democratic Alliance held a #HandsOffMashaba march this morning from Pieter Roos Park in Parktown to the Johannesburg Council Chambers in support of Herman Mashaba. In his address, Maimane emphasised the value of coalitions in fighting corruption and instilling good governance.

This comes after the EFF's lack of comment with regards to who they will vote with in the no confidence vote tabled by the ANC. EFF Joburg Spokesperson Musa Novela has refused to answer questions on the vote. "The vote is not a priority to us," said Novela.

The EFF says they are more concerned about the other discussions scheduled at today's council meeting. This includes the Financial Report presented by MMC of Finance Rabelani Dagada, which will be debated.

The ANC tabled a motion of no confidence against the Johannesburg Mayor and also the Speaker of Council, Vasco da Gama.

The ANC has accused Mashaba of poor leadership and his mishandling finances in the city. According to the ANC, the city has been underspending due...