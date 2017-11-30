Cameroon: Attack in the SW - Government Condemns Violence

"In the night between November 28 and 29, 2017, some heavily armed terrorists attacked the elements of our Defence and Security Forces dispatched within the framework of an assignment to protect the territorial integrity of our country in the Agborkem German locality, in the Manyu Division, South-West Region.

Four servicemen of the 22nd Motorized Infantry Batallion of our army were coldly assassinated during this attack.

They are Staff Sergeant TIH Julius Angu, Lance Corporal VOULA VOULA Victor, Private Second Class YINDA BOBEKREO and Private Second Class NOUTCHOMWO MANY Raphael Willy. The assailants, who claimed to belong to the armed wing of the secessionist movement called "Southern Cameroons Ambazonia Consortium United Front" (SCACUF) probably came on canoes, making their way through the particularly intense fluvial traffic in this area, due to the strong presence of fishermen and traders.

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul BIYA, Head of State, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, pays a vibrant homage to the memory of these valiant servicemen who fell in the battlefield while on duty to defend our dear fatherland.

To our Defense and Security Forces, the nation together as one and in all solidarity, expresses its admiration for their courage, sense of honour and patriotism. The sacrifice of their commitment and of their lives will not be in vain and they will always benefit from the support of their compatriots.

To the bereaved families, the Head of State addresses his most heartfelt condolences and most intimately shares their pains at this very sad moment. This other terrorist attack which occurred in the Manyu Division brings to eight the number of military staff and gendarmes who have already been killed by the secessionists.

The Government is therefore taking as witnesses those who, some time ago, were still questioning our word when we claimed to be dealing with full-fledged terrorist organization.

This escalation of indiscriminate violence and murder specifically targeting those to whom the Republic has entrusted the responsibility to defend the territorial integrity and the security of people and goods within its borders, calls more than ever, on the national and international communities, to take full account of the current situation in the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon. For, how can we maintain dialogue with an interlocutor whose only ideology is to partition a State that is legitimate and recognized as such by all international bodies? How can we observe tolerance and appeasement faced with such an inflexible opponent whose sole values are extremism and disregard for human life.

Allow me, on behalf of the Government, to once again draw the attention of human rights defence organizations that are so quick in stigmatizing public authorities and Defence and Security Forces, on this issue.

We would not cease to ponder if the soldiers who were cowardly murdered while not in a battlefield do not deserve their consideration, and, if only for their belonging to humankind, are not covered by the human rights that these organizations claim to defend.

We are asking them to instruct us on how to understand their silence about the crimes committed in the open by those who yesterday still, and perhaps today, are enjoying their favours and their protection. We will continue to buttress that the Cameroonian people living in these two regions are in a situation of hostage and captivity, trapped in the claws of inveterate and shameless criminals.

The Government will therefore take all of its responsibilities to free these citizens from the state of captivity, terror and trauma resulting from the anti-republican ideology conveyed by the secessionists.

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, in his capacity as guarantor of the sovereignty of the people, will continue to promote the virtues of dialogue, peace and tolerance, so that the living together of all the components of the entire nation shall prevail.

Thank you for your kind attention."