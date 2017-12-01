Photo: The Herald

Air Marshal Perrance Shiri is the new Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday appointed a 22-member Cabinet in a move that saw some line ministries with functional duplications being merged.

He also brought in some new faces into Government.

Six new deputy ministers and 10 Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs were also appointed.

The Cabinet that was announced after the 2013 harmonised elections had 33 members, who were later trimmed to 26.

The appointments, announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, were made in terms of Section 104 (1) of the Constitution.

Cde Patrick Chinamasa is now the substantive Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, while Cde Obert Mpofu was appointed Minister of Home Affairs and Culture.

Cde Mpofu was Home Affairs Minister in the last Cabinet.

Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Perrance Shiri is the new Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement, while Dr Lazarus Dokora remains in charge of the Primary and Secondary Education portfolio.

Dr David Parirenyatwa remains Health and Child Care Minister.

Mr Kembo Mohadi is the new Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans.

Cde Sydney Sekeramayi, the last Defence Minister, was dropped.

Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi takes over the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs from former Central Intelligence Organisation director-general Major-General (Retired) Happyton Bonyongwe, who superintended over the portfolio for less than two months.

Maj-Gen Bonyongwe was appointed a Cabinet minister in a reshuffle by former President Robert Mugabe in October.

Major-General Sibusiso Moyo is the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, with Cde Kazembe Kazembe coming in as the Minister of Sports, Arts and Recreation.

Cde Kazembe Kazembe takes over from Cde Makhosini Hlongwane.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWA) chairperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa is now the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services.

Dr Mike Bimha is the new Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development, while Cde July Moyo comes in as the new Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

Cde Sithembiso Nyoni is the new Minister of Women and Youth Affairs.

Head of the University of Zimbabwe Geography and Environmental Science department Professor Amon Murwira replaces Professor Jonathan Moyo as the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development.

Cde Supa Mandiwanzira retained his portfolio which has been merged with cyber security. He is now the Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security.

Former National University of Science and Technology (NUST) pro-vice chancellor Professor Clever Nyathi is the new Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, and Dr Joram Gumbo remains Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister.

Mimosa Mining Company executive chairman Mr Winston Chitando is the new Minister of Mines and Mining Development, while Cde Simon Khaya Moyo now heads to the Ministry of Energy and Power Development.

Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was appointed Environment, Water and Climate Minister.

Cde Prisca Mupfumira, who was dropped in the last Cabinet reshuffle, bounced back as Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister.

Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi is the new Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring of Government Programmes.

The six deputy ministers appointed by President Mnangagwa are: Cdes Terrence Mukupe (Finance and Economic Development), David Marapira (Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement), Paul Mavima (Primary and Secondary Education), Victor Matemadanda (War Veterans), Pupurai Togarepi (Youth Affairs) and Joshua Malinga (Social Welfare).

Cdes Miriam Chikukwa (Harare), Martin Dinha (Mashonaland Central), Webster Shamu (Mashonaland West) have retained their positions as Provincial Affairs Ministers.

The new Provincial Affairs Minister for Bulawayo is Cde Angeline Masuku; Manicaland will be headed by Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, while Cde David Musabayana will be in charge of Mashonaland East.

Cde Cain Mathema heads back to Matabeleland North as Provincial Affairs Minister, while Cde Josiah Hungwe replaces Cde Paul Chimedza in Masvingo.

Cde Owen Ncube replaces Cde Jason Machaya as Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister.

Cde Abednico Ncube will superintend over Matabeleland South province.

Dr Mushohwe, a long-serving director of the Presidential Scholarship Programme, remains the Minister of State for Government Scholarships in the President’s Office.