Nigeria: Just in - Nigerian Universities Set for Fresh Crisis As Naat, Nasu, SSANU Commence Strike

University of Ibadan.
By Azeezat Adedigba

The non-academic staff unions of Nigerian universities have resumed their suspended strike.

The unions, members of NAAT, NASU, and SSANU, announced the resumption of the strike in a joint statement on Thursday night.

They said the strike will resume on Monday, December 3.

The statement was signed by the national presidents of NAAT, Sani Sulaimon; NASU, Chris Ani; and SSANU, Samson Ugwoke.

They workers said they reject the mode of sharing the recent financial allocation to universities.

"We wrote a letter to the federal ministry of education to explain the criteria for the allocation and we gave them seven days notice to do the needful. But the date has elapsed without a response from the federal government," they said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the mode of sharing N23 billion sent to universities by the federal government had caused protests in many universities as the non-academic workers accuse their academic counterparts of unfair distribution formula.

The unions suspended their 67 days strike and asked their members to resume work on September 25 after signing a memorandum of understanding with the federal government.

They gave the federal government one month to start the implementation of the agreement; but said on Thursday that the government is yet to meet their demands after two months.

