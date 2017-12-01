Rwanda: Miroplast FC Sack Assistant Coach Niyibizi

AZAM Rwanda Premier League newcomers, Miroplast FC, have sacked assistant coach Suleiman Niyibizi over not being committed to the job and "not having a good relationship" with head coach Hassan Muhire.

Reliable sources confirmed to Times Sport yesterday that Niyibizi, who only joined the newly promoted club this season from Rwamagana City FC, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

"I can confirm that Niyibizi is no longer working for Miroplast. He is not with us anymore. We have asked him to step down after we realized he was not committed to his job. The club will look for another assistant coach in the coming days," the source confirmed.

He added, "We asked him to go as he has not only been committed to the job but his working relationship with the head coach has been deteriorating each passing day."

Miroplast FC is in 15th place with seven points after eight rounds of matches. AS Kigali top the standings with 16 points, one better than second-placed SC Kiyovu and APR FC, who are in third place.

In June, Miroplast FC edged Isonga FC 2-0 to lift the 2017 second tier league title in the final at Kigali Stadium, courtesy of goals from Egide Gisanabike and Alain Kwitonda. The club was re-established only four years ago since it went defunct in 1994.