THE Welshman Ncube led MDC said President Emmerson Mnangagwa should urgently set up a commission of inquiry which would investigate the missing $15 billion diamond revenue.

Former President Robert Mugabe, last year, said government could not account for the $15 billion which was generated by the diamond sector.

Mugabe, however, did not divulge the names of the looters of the missing diamond revenue. But, recently, it emerged from the Zanu PF factional fights that the military was involved in the looting.

Kurauone Chihwayi, the national spokesperson of the MDC led by Welshman Ncube, told New Zimbabwe this week that his party wanted Mnangagwa to investigate the missing diamond revenue.

"An urgent enquiry into the missing $15 billion is needed if the President is serious about curbing corruption," said Chihwayi.

"There is also need to expedite economic reforms in order to attract foreign direct investments, and indeed walking the talk on corruption and desisting from selective application of the law which has been synonymous with the Mugabe regime," said Chihwayi.

He also said they wanted the Mnangagwa administration to implement the constitution before calling for fresh polls.

"He (Mnangagwa) must expedite the implementation of all outstanding provisions of the constitution, particularly those on devolution of power and electoral and security sector reforms so that if we go for elections there will be free, fair and credible," he said.

Mnangagwa, in his inaugural speech last week, said elections were going to be held as scheduled, but did not talk about reforms.