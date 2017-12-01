Photo: Rick Bajornas/UN Photo

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma attending the UN high-level meeting on the Response to the Ebola Virus Disease (file photo)

ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Women Political Leaders Global Forum (WPL).

Dlamini-Zuma, who is currently locked in a race to succeed President Jacob Zuma as ANC president, received the acknowledgement for her work as African Union Commission chairperson from 2012 to 2017.

The award was given during a summit held by the WPL, a global network of female politicians, from Tuesday to Thursday in Reykjavik, Iceland.

"I am supremely honoured. Thank you to the World Political Leaders Global Forum, this award has inspired me immensely. I will continue to work harder to push down barriers to women's emancipation and empowerment," Dlamini-Zuma said.

The mission of the WPL is to increase both the number and the influence of women in political leadership positions, the organisation said in a statement on Thursday.

The ANC meanwhile congratulated Dlamini-Zuma on the achievement on Thursday.

"Comrade Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is well-deserving of this honour. She has dedicated her life to the service of our people," the party said in a statement.

"She is and remains an exemplary leader and inspiration not only to women leaders but to all progressive forces committed to clean governance, visionary leadership and an uncompromising commitment to bettering the lives of our people."

Leading from the front

The ANC described her as a selfless freedom fighter, and the first woman in five decades to lead the AU Commission.

She led from the front in the adoption of the AU's 50-year strategic plan, known as Agenda 2063, the party said.

The boost comes two weeks before the party's elective conference, where Dlamini-Zuma is vying to become the party's first woman president.

She is expected to lead branch nominations in the provinces of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West, all of which are still to hold their provincial general councils (PGCs).

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has, as of Thursday, received nominations from the first three legally completed PGCs, in the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

The Free State will hold its PGC for the second time next week after the High Court in Bloemfontein ruled on Wednesday that several branch general meetings were "irregular, unlawful, unconstitutional and in breach of the ANC constitution".

The province had nominated Dlamini-Zuma for president.

The ANC will hold its elective conference in Johannesburg from December 16 to 20.

Source: News24